Des Moines man constructs candy chute for trick-or-treaters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Beggar's Night is back on in Des Moines! But amid this pandemic, some changes are going to have to be made.

Gerry Rowland figured that out very quickly. In order to keep a safe distance away from trick-or-treaters, he's found a way to get the candy to you without having to leave his patio, and without you going on it.

Cue the candy chute. Gerry made it from some old aluminum gutters he found while remodeling, then spray-painted it, and put lights around it as the finishing touch.

Amid the pandemic, he's been putting decorations up for every holiday this year, calling the displays his 'covid projects.'

"Halloween is our crowning achievement... so far," Gerry Rowland said. "But who knows! Who knows what we'll have for Thanksgiving and Christmas."