Message to Class of 2020: Sgt. Paul Parizek

"Seems like for the past few months, all we've been told is what we can't do. And we're impressed with your perseverance and your patience."

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduations across the country, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.

Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police Department

On behalf of all the men and women at the Des Moines Police Department, we want to say congratulations to the Class of 2020. 

Seems like for the past few months, all we've been told is what we can't do. And we're impressed with your perseverance and your patience. 

And we're excited to see what you can do is you take this next step in your life.

Congratulations!

