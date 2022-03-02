Des Moines woman runs marathon to support nonprofit on her birthday

Emily Webb ran 26.2 miles and is encouraging others to donate $26.20 to DMARC, an organization close to her heart. She's also matching the first $500 donated.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Each year on her birthday, Emily Webb pushes herself to complete increasingly difficult challenges with the same motivation.

"I always support the Des Moines Area Religious Council, or DMARC. It's a board that is near and dear to my heart," Webb said.

This year, she ran a marathon—26.2 miles—and is asking the community to donate $26.20 to DMARC. She's also matching the first $500 in donations.

"They work to fight food insecurity in central Iowa, to make sure that people have access to healthy foods when they need it," Webb said.

She said she's been on the board for several years and was the past president.

Webb has already raised more than $2,000. If you're interested in donating to DMARC, you can do so through her fundraiser here.