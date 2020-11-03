Dog park with restaurant and bar coming to St. Louis

An innovative dog and people-friendly concept is coming to St. Louis this winter

ST. LOUIS — Dog lovers, this is your dream come true.

Bar K will be in The Grove at 4565 McRee Ave.

Construction and renovation are expected to begin soon. An exact opening date has not been announced.

Bar K opened its first location in Kansas City, Missouri in 2018.

According to its current rates on its website, a membership costs $225 per year for one dog and then $25 for each additional dog in your household. If you’re not a member, you can purchase a day pass at the door. It costs $10 for your first dog and then $5 for each additional dog.

Humans without dogs are always welcome to visit the bar anytime for free.

According to a press release, the company’s St. Louis facility will build upon the success in Kansas City by adding a 10,000-square-foot indoor off-leash play space in addition to a sprawling outdoor park. The St. Louis location will feature creative, unique play structures designed to encourage engagement among dogs and humans under the eye of Bar K’s “dogtenders,” who supervise the dogs’ play.

Bar K’s restaurant and bar will offer a healthy, casual menu of tasty, affordable food along with gourmet coffee, juices and smoothies and a wide variety of locally brewed beers and craft cocktails, the release said.

All dogs must be current on vaccinations to participate, Bar K's website said.

“St. Louis has been on our radar since Day One,” said Leib Dodell, founding partner of Bar K. “There is an incredible pet community here, and we can’t wait to bring the Bar K experience to the people and pups of St. Louis.”

Bar K said one of its key partners is St. Louis-based Purina, which helped it develop a pet-nutritionist-approved selection of fresh-made complete and balanced meal items on its dog menu. Bar K also partners closely with pet-rescue organizations to help adoptable pets find their forever families.

Like the Kansas City location, the St. Louis facility will offer ‘Petfinder Park,’ which is a dedicated space for regular adoption events and other special programming in partnership with Purina-owned pet adoption site, petfinder.com.

“The Bar K team shares our passion for pets and belief that pets and people are better together. What they have created in Kansas City and will bring to St. Louis is a community gathering place for dog lovers that is unlike anything else,” said Bill Broun, vice president of personalization and business development at Purina. “Purina is happy to be the first to officially welcome Bar K to our hometown of St. Louis.”