Drake super-fan gets the ultimate birthday surprise

Dixie Byers is a five-time cancer survivor. She had planned a huge party for her 70th birthday- and then the coronavirus pandemic hit. Her Drake friends helped out.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dixie Byers had big plans for her 70th birthday party. The five-time cancer survivor wanted to celebrate another year on Earth. The coronavirus had other plans.

"Well, it was a little impromptu," explained Kathy Hale, one of Dixie's friends.

Kathy said Dixie had been planning her 70th birthday party since January. The Drake super-fan wanted a big party.

When coronavirus hit, Kathy said it was hard for Dixie. So, she decided to find some way to help Dixie celebrate.

Kathy heard that the Brazilian 2wins were in town to play at another birthday, so she decided to reach out and see if they would play for Dixie.

And it was all just to put a smile on Dixie's face.

"I had no idea that anything like this was going to happen," Dixie said.

"I'm grateful to have reached 70 years old," Dixie said, "I'm a four-year ovarian cancer survivor, and a two-year liver cancer survivor. And there isn't anything better than to come to another birthday and be healthy."

Dixie's party was celebrated at a distance, but the love could be felt throughout. Dixie gave thanks to Drake University for providing her with friends like these.

"I just want to tell them all "thank you" as well as all my friends and family," Dixie said.

"Thank you, and I am a blessed person."