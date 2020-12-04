Drive-Thru Easter: De Soto, Van Meter fire departments adapt to social distancing to celebrate the holiday

It turned out better than they could have hoped, said De Soto Fire Non-Profit president Kelly Haugen.

What's better than the Easter Bunny and Marshall the Dalmatian hanging out together? Nothing! Especially when they're handing out goodies.

Saturday morning was very special for the De Soto and Van Meter fire departments. They took their time handing out Easter baskets to families driving by the De Soto fire station.

"I feel like there was a lot of people and I feel like it turned out better than we could have hoped," said Kelly Haugen with the De Soto Fire Non-Profit.

"And it got our fire department out there and we got to see a bunch of kids and it was great. I loved how the turnout was," she said.

The departments handed out 200 baskets in an effort to lift spirits in the community, according to John Booth, who also helped with the event.

Haugen was dressed as the Easter Bunny for the event, and she absolutely loved it.

"Being able to see the kids faces and the smiles that we brought to them for something to do and come out and see instead of being cooped up in their house, it was nice," she said.