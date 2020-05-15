Happy Moments vol. 37: Hearts of hope + a new hobby

Iowans help coronavirus patients feel loved even when they can't have visitors.

Easterseals Iowa and Camp Sunnyside shared this absolutely uplifting photo with us. Brittany and Tasha are making and decorating these hearts with inspirational quotes. The hearts will be shared with patients who are fighting coronavirus and can't have visitors. These two ladies wanted to make sure they felt loved!

The upside to staying home for weeks on end is taking up a new hobby. Mark in Polk City took up woodworking and made this bench for his wife, Becky. It was her gift for Mother's Day. Mark is a Local 5 alumni, and we are thrilled he shared this happy moment with us!

Austin is a good friend of Channel 5.

He gives us lots of news and weather tips. But this time, he's sharing what makes him smile, and that's his dog! Lots of us are making it through these tough days with the help of our furry friends.

Thanks for the photo Austin!

And speaking of furry friends, Louw stables from Van Meter made another "house call". They've been to neighborhoods, nursing homes and now preschool. They brought some ponies and a mini donkey to Kid's Company for a day of social distancing fun. When you see a mini Donkey, how can you not have a happy moment!!

