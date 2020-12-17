Easterseals Iowa one of many organizations to receive donation from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos

The philanthropist donated nearly $4.2 billion to organizations across the United States. Two of those organizations are in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott said Tuesday that she has donated nearly $4.2 billion over the last four months to help organizations across the country to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two of those organizations are in Iowa: Easterseals Iowa and Goodwill of the Heartland.

Neither organization specified an exact dollar amount that was donated.

Easterseals Iowa provides services for all people with disabilities or special needs and their families to be able to interact in their communities.

“We are incredibly humbled and grateful for this generous gift. We look forward to increasing our ability to meet the needs of Iowans thanks to the generosity of Ms. Scott," Easterseals Iowa President and CEO Sherri Nielsen said in a statement. "This donation will make a tremendous impact for our community and will directly impact the lives of the clients we serve."

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, said in a blog post she asked a team of advisors to help her find ways to give "immediate support to people suffering from the economic effects of the crisis" using a data-driven approach.

Overall, Scott donated $4,158,500,000 to 384 organizations in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.

Scott said she isn't finished.

The philanthropist hopes those that see her post will also give to organizations that are helping Americans get through the pandemic.