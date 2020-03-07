Eldora pastor who beat COVID-19 offers message of hope

Pastor Justin Weber spent 55 days in the hospital.

ELDORA, Iowa — As we head towards the holiday weekend, Covid-19 is still at the top of the conversation list. Phrases like social distancing and wearing a mask seem to be all we are talking about.

On Thursday, Local 5 spoke with a man who already had the virus. It put him in the hospital for two months.

"It feels like the blink of an eye and a million years," said Krista Weber, Justin Weber's wife.

In a matter of 10 days in March, Justin Weber's health spiraled downward.

"The doctors said I was within hours of being dead. If she wouldn't have brought me in that night, they said she would've woken up to a cold body Friday morning," said Justin Weber.

In late march, Weber was diagnosed with Covid-19. He was taken to Allen hospital in Waterloo where he was the first Coronavirus patient. That became his home for nearly two months.

"I was there 55 days. I'm missing over 30 days of memory," Weber said.

"There's a picture of me where a nurse is holding my right arm up and they've asked me to do a thumbs up and that's all I could give and they're smiling because I'm responding."

55 days in the hospital with no visitors, but support on the outside and from his church in Eldora never wavered.

"People at Waterloo in the ICU and on those other floors said 'we've never seen anybody receive this kind of love and attention,'" said Weber.

Six weeks after being released, when asked why he thinks this happened to him, Weber, who is a diabetic and asthmatic, has not lost his sense of humor.

"I think it's because I'm extremely good looking."

Weber said his message to people now is simple.