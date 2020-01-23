Florida brewery puts shelter dogs on beer cans to find them forever homes

BRADENTON, Fla. — Sitting back with a cold beer and your best friend — Sounds like a perfect night, right? The owners of a brewery in Bradenton cert...

BRADENTON, Fla. — Sitting back with a cold beer and your best friend — Sounds like a perfect night, right?

The owners of a brewery in Bradenton certainly think so, too.

Motorworks Brewing is using one of its award-winning Cruiser Golden Lager to get dogs adopted across Tampa Bay. And, the precious pups are right on the labels, which were donated by Tech Label in Largo.

Each one features a dog at Shelter Manatee, and as of Wednesday, two of them were already adopted.

The beer is being sold in 4-packs for $9 and in 24-pack cases for $40.

It’s so popular, the brewery’s sales and marketing director says they might have to brew more.

“The response from this project has been overwhelming. We have had countless calls and messages about the program and we are elated to have raised so much awareness (and money) for the Shelter already,” Barry Elwonger said.

“We love dogs here at Motorworks Brewing and can’t thank the community enough for getting behind this initiative,” he said.

This isn’t the first time a brewery has gone to the dogs.