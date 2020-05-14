Message to Class of 2020: Gov. Kim Reynolds

"Our state is so proud of what you have already achieved, and we are looking forward to what you do next."

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduations across the country, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.

Kim Reynolds, Governor of Iowa

Spring is most certainly in the air, and with spring comes graduation.

Iowa's high school Class of 2020 will be defined in many ways by what wasn't.

No prom, no spring sports, no musicals or concerts.

But let's also consider how the Class of 2020 will be defined.

Resilient, tenacious and resourceful.

Remember, you're not alone. You're also joining 35,000 high school seniors across Iowa who work so hard to reach this milestone. And now is the time to look to the future.

So take the next step. Set your sights on a new goal. Help each other move forward.

Because while the world has changed, it will soon fall upon you to change the world.

I offer my sincerest congratulations to Iowa's high school Class of 2020.

Our state is so proud of what you have already achieved and we are looking forward to what you do next.