Greene County Rams 'Go Gold' in honor of young girl battling cancer

Greene County High School is wearing gold to football games to honor 7-year-old Avril for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

JEFFERSON, Iowa — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the town of Jefferson is encouraging everyone who comes out to Greene County High School football games to wear gold in honor of 7-year-old Avril Shahan.

Avril was diagnosed with Leukemia for the second time in July, but the family isn't fighting alone. GCHS is using this opportunity to show the community what warrior spirit is all about.

"For those kids to be able to see what true warriors are going through and to see that spirit that they have is just really unbelievable," said GCHS defensive line coach Bob Allen.

Avril's mom, Tabatha Shahan, said the support is overwhelming.

"It's so nice to have everybody there and know that they have our back and they're gonna support her and cheer her on throughout her entire battle," Tabatha said.

The Rams are also asking fans to bring toys like silly putty, Play-Doh and bubbles to donate to patients at Blank Children's Hospital.

Tabatha said this journey has shown kids are "more precious than gold."

"Watching your child go through this is the worst experience and I would never wish that on my worst enemy," she said. "Be bold, go gold and show your support.”

The "Go Gold" movement also honors Landon Martin, a 12-year-old who lost his battle to cancer three years ago.

"We honor him every night before the football game, one of my favorite pregame traditions that we have," Allen said. "We're just really proud to do that and we're not going to forget him, and glad that he's always with us in spirit every Friday night.”

If you are not planning a trip to Jefferson this month to cheer on the Rams, you can donate to Blank Children's Hospital's child life programs here.