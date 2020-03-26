Happy Moments: Iowans doing good and staying positive while in quarantine

Here's what Iowans sent Local 5 while spending their time at home.

IOWA, USA — Amid the chaos and uncertainty around coronavirus, there are still plenty of good things about life in quarantine.

We want to share some of the good deeds, happy moments and creative ways Iowans are getting on with their lives.

Here's what viewers shared with Local 5 on Wednesday:

The Watson family wanted to get some fresh air outside, so they spent 20 minutes cleaning up ditches.

Kim Harkness and family in Waukee invited neighbors to make cards for residents at Legacy Point Senior Living. They went out for delivery Wednesday.

Ellen Hoffman in Grundy County is doing what she loves and that is sewing! She's making masks for healthcare workers who need them.

Ilsa is taking adventure of lots of free time and literally just hanging out.

The Iowa Egg Council is hosting a virtual egg hunt. Kids can download eggs to color and place in their windows and then anyone can go out an hunt for eggs.

Students of the School of Classical Ballet and Dance in West Des Moines are still training with virtual live classes.

Julia from Van Meter is training her pony Lucy and enjoying some fresh air along the way.