Happy Moments Vol. 10: Sunshine galore and being a kid at heart

Iowans share happy moments and a few laughs along the way

DES MOINES, Iowa — Working from home has it's challenges. Like interruptions...from cats. That was the case for Jade as she took her work outdoors with all her animal friends. The upside...attending meetings in the sunshine.

We love how Iowan's help one another, and this picture emailed to us from Weiler in Knoxville says it all. Three employees from the company made these face shields with their own 3D printers. The shields will help keep workers at the hospital safe while they treat patients.

If you've forgotten what it feels like to be carefree, just watch the kids play in slow motion. Cora mastered jumping off the swing in her free time, and when it's slowed down, you remember what it was like to be a kid and not have a care in the world.

And finally, this was shared by a viewer and it made me laugh!

A good reminder to give a call or a Skype or an outdoor Zoom meeting to someone you love today to make sure they are OK!

Have a happy moment you'd like to share? Text us at 515-457-1026 or send us an email at news@weareiowa.com.