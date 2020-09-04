x
heartwarming

Happy Moments Vol. 11: Moon gazing and sharing a song

Iowans are sharing their happy moments and interesting finds to help spread joy.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of you went moon gazing the other night and you shared some great pictures with us. Thanks to Laura for catching this shot of the super moon and letting us all revel in its beauty!

Credit: Laura McNatt

This couple took their fishing boat out and met some friends on the shoreline for a different take on social distancing. Laura was inspired to pen this poem..

"Us in our boat..

them on the shore...

we can't wait to social distance no more!"

Credit: Laura Hinspeter

When you're stuck at home, you often find things that have been shoved in a drawer or simply forgotten.

Brigid found her mom's old iPod and as you can see, she was delighted by this "old-fashioned" technology

Credit: Ginger Culp

Finally, we all may be going a little stir crazy and 10-year-old Macy McGeough knows how you feel. She wrote original lyrics to Leonard Cohen's  "Halleluja", and we thought you could probably relate!

With all this free time, Macy wrote this song about the current situation we are enduring together. She misses you all & hopes you enjoy!😊

Posted by RoseMary McGeough on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Share your HAPPY MOMENTS with Local 5 by texting us at 515-457-1026 or emailing us at news@weareiowa.com!

