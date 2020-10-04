Happy Moments Vol. 12: Storytelling cops, snakes on the plains

Iowans sharing fun moments and interesting finds to break up our boredom.

First responders always go above and beyond, but the Ames Police Department is really helping out parents of little ones right now.

Officers are reading stories on their Facebook page. Click on the post below to see more!

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! Thanks to Mo Willems for writing Community Resource Officer Kruger's (CROK) favorite book, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! CROK even brought the book mascot along for the story. Posted by Ames Police Department on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Two metro businesses are thanking first responders and medical workers.

Golden Openings and BDI Signs are hanging blue and white ribbons like these around local hospitals to show their appreciation. On Friday, they'll be hanging ribbons at Broadlawns Hospital in Des Moines at 1 p.m.

They even have a ribbon you can download and print out for your kids to color and display in your window.

You can find that here.

Signs of spring all around, especially if you look down.

Jody Moats is the park manager of the Adams Homestead near Sioux City, and shared this video with us of a den of snakes clearly not social distancing. They look just as apprehensive of leaving their home as the rest of us.

And finally, sometimes just the stillness of a beautiful photo is all we need to remember that life is good.

Teresa Quass sent this photo to Local 5 with one simple message: "Hope on the horizon."

You can text your HAPPY MOMENTS to Local 5 at 515-457-1026 or email them to news@weareiowa.com!