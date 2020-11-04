Happy Moments Vol. 13: At-home hibachi and a panda surprise

Ok, so you can't go and sit down at a restaurant.
So why not bring the dine-in magic home?
Phil sent us this video of him at home with everything he needed for an in-home hibachi experience: Griddle, hat and ... tools that make noise.
Other HAPPY MOMENTS:
- Amanda the Panda was able to surprise kids at several care facilities to remind them to wash their paws
- Mike Montgomery makes a sign to remind everyone that we will beat the coronavirus
- It's Easter weekend and two dogs are getting in the spirit to say the least
WATCH MORE "HAPPY MOMENTS"