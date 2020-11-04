x
Happy Moments Vol. 13: At-home hibachi and a panda surprise

Sometimes all it takes is a little creativity to have a special meal at home!

Ok, so you can't go and sit down at a restaurant. 

So why not bring the dine-in magic home? 

Phil sent us this video of him at home with everything he needed for an in-home hibachi experience: Griddle, hat and ... tools that make noise.

Other HAPPY MOMENTS:

  • Amanda the Panda was able to surprise kids at several care facilities to remind them to wash their paws
  • Mike Montgomery makes a sign to remind everyone that we will beat the coronavirus
  • It's Easter weekend and two dogs are getting in the spirit to say the least

