Happy Moments Vol 14: Chemo strong + checking in on neighbors

Iowans share their happy moments during quarantine.

They dedicate their lives to helping others, and the Rhodes Fire and EMS wanted to check in on everyone during quarantine.

They held this parade through town and encouraged neighbors to stay socially distant and come outside or wave from the window! We thank you Rhodes Fire and EMS and all first responders for all you give!

This photo was sent to us by a clinic in Des Moines. This man's wife is going through chemotherapy, but he can't go with her. So, the next best thing?

Make a big happy sign showing his support and gratitude from the parking lot.

Do you have bored kids at home? Here are some cool crafts made with empty toilet paper rolls! This is from a post on the Brenton Arboretum Facebook page and they have a bunch of fun things for kids to look at right now.

And finally, we had a little Easter emergency at my house. The short version is: I made my 12-year-old daughter hop around the yard in my fluffy bathrobe and paper ears.

