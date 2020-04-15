Happy Moments Vol. 15: A message from Bigfoot + musical Iowans

Iowans are using humor and music to share joy through coronavirus.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If the weather isn't enough to force you inside, maybe Bigfoot can convince you.

The Marshalltown Police Department shared this on Facebook, complimenting Bigfoot's quarantine skills.

We love to see how people are sharing their talents to help boost spirits.

Teresa took this video as she was out for a drive in her neighborhood. She says he's playing nightly from 6-7 p.m. and he's in the 400 block of 39th Street in Des Moines in case you need to get out of the house and check it out!

And staying with the musical theme: Welcome to "Quarantine Theater".

15-year-old Bailey is a freshman at Carlisle High School. She was one of 60 kids nationwide selected to attend Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Boot Camp this year. Sadly, the camp was cancelled this week.

So Bailey is using her time to share great musicals with everyone on Facebook.

She's performing different Broadway songs, with costumes and acting, and she takes requests. Check out this page to see more!

Quarantine theater day 2 Popular from Wicked the musical requested by Anne Ford Wegner. (Orginally sang by her idol, Kristin Chenoweth) Cant wait for Wicked to come to Des Moines in June! Let us know what else you want to hear:-) Posted by Bobbi Jo Larsen Dorr on Tuesday, March 24, 2020