Happy Moments Vol. 16: A homecoming to remember

Iowans are showing up for each other and finding to joy in everyday moments.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Welcome home to Monte Sesker!

80-year-old Monte had heart surgery eight weeks ago and was just released from the hospital. Because of coronavirus, he couldn't have visitors for much of his stay. Monte is better now, and his family thought he deserved a special homecoming. The town of Cambridge agreed and delivered!

Monte was escorted through town by a firetruck and the streets were lined with well wishers in their cars and people holding signs.

We hope it was special day for you Monte, and that you are enjoying the comforts of home!

Susanna and Jason had a friend who was also in the hospital. So in the spirit of social distancing, and just being good neighbors, they created this chalk art as a welcome home!

Racing season should be right around the corner. But until then, Hayden from Newton designed and built his own track at home. Way to use what you have to make something cool, Hayden!

And finally, these days we are learning all about perspective.

I know a lot of us were not thrilled to wake up to snow and frost. But when you look at it from a different angle, it's really beautiful. Even in not-so-great times, if you look for the happy moments ... you'll find them!

The beauty of frost 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4