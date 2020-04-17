Happy Moments Vol. 17: Animal edition + wild art

Iowans sharing funny pet moments to help spread joy.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Working from home has its challenges. Throw in a pet, and it can get downright comical, as Bradie discovered.

She was filming her home yoga series and her dog thought it would be a good time to jump in. Dogs remind us to not take things too seriously and just "Namaste" at home.

It can be hard to tell if a dog is happy or just tolerating us. But you better believe Kris was smiling when she saw her two pups in their Easter finest.

Here are Poppy and Buster giving us something to smile about, all tucked into their basket!

Remember the little lamb with her German shepherd protector (see Happy Moments vol. 10)?

Now she's found a pack of Jack Russell Terriers and she looks like she feels right at home on that dog bed.

If you're feeling guilty about wanting to cuddle up and lounge around,don't worry; the animals are doing it too.

And finally, the wild side of art.

Blank Park Zoo is holding a mobile art auction called Wild Art. Here are some of the zoo's education animals channeling their inner Picasso.

You can learn more about the bidding on this art on the post below.

Education Animals Paint Some little Picassos in the Zoo's education department are helping us prep for Wild Art, the Zoo's first mobile bidding art gallery! Join us May 1-5 for your shot at purchasing one of their paintings! Check out blankparkzoo.com for details. Posted by Blank Park Zoo on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

