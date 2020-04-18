Happy Moments Vol. 18: Trick shots + reunion in a bucket

Iowans are finding ways to stay entertained and connect with family during social distancing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — These are strange days and now we have this: cats and birds peacefully co-existing!

Actually, the bird was stealing food from the cats. Monique shared this with us as her Guinea hen decided to just tuck in and enjoy.

It's snowing and soccer practice is on hold, so what's an up-and-coming superstar to do?

Make videos of trick shots, of course!

Priscilla and her talented camera man went out in the flurries to shoot this video of her practicing her skills. And she's got them. Priscilla rules!

Well this story just hit me right in the heart.

Natalie writes: "coronavirus may have halted our jobs but we still found work for our bucket truck."

They used it to visit her grandpa at a care center in Des Moines, Since we have to visit loved ones through windows, this was the best way to get it done. And you can see grandpa was pretty happy with his visitors.

A reminder of everything that's precious in life ... hold on to it keep finding those happy moments!

