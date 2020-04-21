Happy Moments Vol. 19: Quarantine flash mob + Maddie Poppe music

Donovan Carboney send Local 5 video of his Urbandale neighborhood participating in a quarantine flash mob.
Some are dancing, some waving flags and others just enjoying a nice beverage.
In Marshalltown, folks at the O'Brien Family McDonald's came out in force with dozens of freshly-made sandwiches delivered right to the Marshalltown School District bus barn and to the kitchens for district employees to enjoy.
All this spare time is giving musicians a chance to hone their skills. Take a listen to what Nate Sletten sent in. He's a music teacher and director of bands at Lake Mills High School.
Oh, and speaking of performers, we decided to check in with Iowa's own and "American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe!
Watch more "Happy Moments!"