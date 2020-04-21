Happy Moments Vol. 19: Quarantine flash mob + Maddie Poppe music

What do you do when you can't visit your neighbors? Organize a flash mob with them!

Donovan Carboney send Local 5 video of his Urbandale neighborhood participating in a quarantine flash mob.

Some are dancing, some waving flags and others just enjoying a nice beverage.

In Marshalltown, folks at the O'Brien Family McDonald's came out in force with dozens of freshly-made sandwiches delivered right to the Marshalltown School District bus barn and to the kitchens for district employees to enjoy.

All this spare time is giving musicians a chance to hone their skills. Take a listen to what Nate Sletten sent in. He's a music teacher and director of bands at Lake Mills High School.

Oh, and speaking of performers, we decided to check in with Iowa's own and "American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe!