Happy Moments Vol. 2: Iowans making the most of their time in quarantine

Having fun and spreading joy despite social distancing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There's plenty of sad and scary news right now, but we don't want to lose sight of all the good things that are happening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Especially here in central Iowa, as people find creative ways to share joy with one another.

A lot of people are keeping their spirits up by enjoying some fresh air. From playing on the swing sets to getting outside for a walk with their dogs, spring is in the air and it's an easy way to feel better and keep your safe distance.

For those of you who cannot get outside, Triumph Martial Arts is offering virtual classes—including free basic martial arts classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m.. You can learn more about the classes here.

Local 5 found this video that will melt anyone's heart!

6-year-old Dash was sad that his birthday party had to be canceled because of COVID-19. So his family and friends surprised him with a parade! Happy Birthday to Dash!

From a cart with no horse, to a pony giving rides to his friend the dog, it seems that animals are reminding us to smile and take everything in stride.

If you there's nothing else that you can do to boost your mood, just do what baby Jameson is doing: LAUGH!

He's the grandson of Local 5 Chief Meteorologist Brad Edwards. Jameson looks like he's forecasting happier days ahead!

We thank everyone who is sharing their happy moments through this pandemic. Keep them coming and remember to find a little bit of joy every day!