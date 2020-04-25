Happy Moments Vol. 23: Spring is for fishing and rainbows

Iowans are sharing the positive and uplifting!

Spring means fishing, right?

Robbie and his son went fishing out at Avon Lake, and look what they hauled in!

Okay, so not exactly a marlin. In fact, Robbie jokes it may set a state record for smallest crappie ever caught.

Although these cats would probably love even a small crappie.They're best friends, according to Cathy from Ankeny.

Their names are Serenity and Peace. Cathy's been recovering from an illness and says the two are a big help.

One pair of cats deserves another. Meet my own little guys: Auggie and Finn!

They're not nearly as helpful with relaxing as Cathy's cats. Sometimes they drive me nuts, but I love 'em.

Keeping with the double theme, how about a double rainbow?

Evan captured a fantastic photo right after Thursday's thunderstorms. And he asks the question: "Were you expecting to find a different city at the end of the rainbow?"

We weren't, Evan.

Let's keep it going with John Kaiser in Urbandale right after the storm. John takes it even one steps further by making sure to wear his personal protective equipment ... just in case.

One more rainbow picture from Candi in Des Moines. What a beautiful sight!