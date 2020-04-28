Happy Moments Vol. 24: Baby bison and the end of the rainbow

Nature gives the gift of joy while Iowans practice social distancing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Oh give me a home where the buffalo roam ...

... or just take me to Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Prairie City.

It's calving season on the prairie and the Refuge shared some baby pictures on social media. The driving tour and paths are still open, so enjoy: but don't forget to practice social distancing.

My family visited Neal Smith last week to see the bison, and decided we wanted to see more. So we headed to Jester Park in Polk County where they also have a bison herd. Follow the signs to the natural playscape, and you'll find them.

Jester Park also has many trails to hike and explore, and we were lucky enough to find a path that took us to a group of shelters made out of branches and vines.

Again, enjoy the park, but keep your distance!

And finally, a beautiful message from nature in Knoxville on Monday morning.

Thanks to Cassandra Isley for sharing this video. Take a moment to listen to the birds, and remember to find the happy moments in every day.

