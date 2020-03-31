Happy Moments Vol. 4: An animal birthday party and chalkin' the walk

Keeping a positive attitude during the coronavirus outbreak!

DES MOINES, Iowa — Animals make us smile and birthdays make us smile. So how about an animal birthday?

Felix, Finn and Fitz the goats turned 1 and their family threw a drive-by party. Friends drove by to sing to the goats and wish them happy birthday!

Candi's Flowers in Knoxville teamed up with Marion County Bank to deliver pre-May baskets to seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. A nice way to brighten up a dreary weekend.

And let's keep in in Knoxville, because people there brought back a tradition where they could see each other while social distancing. How's this for "scoopin' the loop"? As you can see in this drone footage from Kevin Davis, this idea turned out to be a big success!

Chalkin' the walk may be the new scoopin' the loop, and these kids in Ankeny spent a lot of time on this masterpiece.

Darien is taking advantage of a little downtime by taking a nap on his horse.

And Katie issued a challenge for everyone to adopt a stretch of road, go out and pick up trash. That's what she and her family did in Van Meter.