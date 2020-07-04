Happy Moments Vol. 9: A new week of sharing smiles

Local 5 finds the happy news happening around central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — With another week of coronavirus brings another week of happy stories as well.

The Earlham Church of Christ is inviting you to come see the story of Easter from the safety of your car. The church is hosting a drive through display in its parking lot. And it's free! You can check it out April 9th through the 13th from 8am to 10pm each day. The church is at 535 NW 6th St. in Earlham.

Tessa had a little lamb and it's fleece was white as snow! This German shepherd is guarding her new best friend in Adel. The lamb was one of triplets and was born with a leg that didn't develop properly. So the family took her in and Tessa decided this lamb was hers!

If baby animals warm your heart, how about these adorable eaglets! We thank the Raptor Resource project for sharing this from the nest cam in Decorah. We are told they are "spunky little spitfires". There are lots of great pictures and links to the webcams here. And check out their Facebook page as well!