Happy Moments Vol. 38: Parades to keep us connected

Iowans are finding creative ways to see the people they love and miss.

IOWA, USA — Social distancing has been tough on all of us, but of course, Iowans always find a way to see the people they can't actually meet in person!

From parades to kite-flying, here's the latest installment of Happy Moments.

Our first happy moments comes to us from Thor, Iowa (a town of 186 according to the 2010 census!). Cathy was having some fun with the 6 foot threshold, reminding the kites to mind themselves!

Parades have been a very popular commodity during this pandemic, and we're totally on board! Mrs. Thompson teaches students with special needs in Waukee, and she and her staff threw a parade for their students!

And finally, this is one of those bittersweet moments. We know the last several weeks have been trying inside care facilities. It's hard to think of our seniors not able to see the people they love. Edencrest Meadow in Johnston came up with this brilliant idea: a week of parades so residents could see the people they love and miss.

They came by the car load (and even by boat in some cases)! Susan shared these videos and said there were tears and laughs. Until a hug is safe, this will help keep lonliness at bay.