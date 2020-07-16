10-year-old boy embraces lawn mowing challenge

If you're looking for someone to mow your lawn, look no further than 10-year-old Steven Heuton.
Young Steven is partaking in the 50-yard Challenge through Raising Men Lawn Care Service: Mow 50 yards for veterans, the elderly or single mothers.
"I had a heart issue last year and I had a stent put in," said Janet Olerich. "So I haven't mowed since then. I'm not able to do it myself right now."
Once Steven reaches 50, he'll receive a trimmer, blower and mower of his own.
And for every 10 lawns he mows, he gets a free t-shirt.
His lawn count is currently at 16.
"He's all about wanting to never shy away from helping people when needed," said Jeremy Heuton, Steven's dad.
