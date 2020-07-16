10-year-old boy embraces lawn mowing challenge

Once Steven Heuton mows 50 lawns, he'll receive a trimmer, blower and mower of his own.

If you're looking for someone to mow your lawn, look no further than 10-year-old Steven Heuton.

Young Steven is partaking in the 50-yard Challenge through Raising Men Lawn Care Service: Mow 50 yards for veterans, the elderly or single mothers.

"I had a heart issue last year and I had a stent put in," said Janet Olerich. "So I haven't mowed since then. I'm not able to do it myself right now."

Once Steven reaches 50, he'll receive a trimmer, blower and mower of his own.

And for every 10 lawns he mows, he gets a free t-shirt.

His lawn count is currently at 16.

"He's all about wanting to never shy away from helping people when needed," said Jeremy Heuton, Steven's dad.