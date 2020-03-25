Happy thoughts: Getting creative with sidewalk chalk

Being stuck at home because of COVID-19 isn't discouraging these kids from bringing art to their neighborhood.

CLIVE, Iowa — Some kids in Clive, while not in school, are making sure they are staying active and bringing some happy thoughts to their neighborhood.

"First it started off as just trying to encourage people to walk, and then we decided to start working all the way down and up the block," said fifth-grader Rachel Weirup. "And then we started writing all these inspirational things. "

And don't worry, the kids are abiding by all social distancing requirements.