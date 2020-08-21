Dear Cedar Rapids Iowa,

I would gladly work in your city over and over again. Your hospitality has been unbelievable. We were wore out when we left Long Island. We were ready to go home and quite honestly I was pretty upset when I learned that we were re routed to come here other than go home because I’m tired and I miss my kids. 7/16’s in Long Island and 7/17’s here start to wear on you. However, I’m pissed off at the lack of news coverage you have received. I’m pissed off that you guys are hurting and social media and the news are more worried about politics and the color of someone’s skin. I’m pissed off that I’m seeing tents in front yards and crushed play sets and toys and people are more worried about votes and riots than they are this community. We went from “when’s our power going to be on?!” And getting yelled at to free water and home cooked meals. As dumb as it sounds, this town reminds me of September 12th 2001. I think this country could take lessons from this city. This note was left on a meter for one of our lineman to find. Cedar Rapids Iowa, you will forever have a piece of my heart. Thank you for making it a little easier to be away from home.