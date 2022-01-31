HIRTA driver saves life of rider having medical emergency

Karen Dont has been working as a driver for five and a half years, saying "Every day is a gift from God."

NEWTON, Iowa — For most of us, "just another day at the office" usually does not involve saving a life. But one Newton woman went above and beyond when she saw the chance to help someone in need.

80-year-old Karen Dont has been a bus driver for HIRTA Public Transit for almost six years. But on Nov. 19, she had a day like no other: one of her regular riders was not at his stop when she honked her horn, letting him know she was ready to pick him up.

"He always comes right out, and he didn't come out. So I wait a couple of minutes and I tapped again ... nothing," Dont said. "I thought, 'Okay, no, something's not right here. I know something's not right.'"

When the rider finally came out after several minutes of honking, he was pale and missing his shoes. Dont quickly got him on board and brought him to an emergency room for treatment. Several days later, she ran into the man again while making a trip with another rider.

"He said 'You saved my life.' And I said 'What?.' He said, 'They took me later that day to Cedar Rapids and put a port in, start dialysis because he said I would have just gone back and lied down. I wasn't gonna get out of bed. And they told me I had about a day and a half to two days at the most to live'," she recalled.

For her heroic act, Dont was given a certificate of recognition from HIRTA's Board of Directors. But that's not all: she later received a letter from the man she saved, thanking her for her actions.

It read, in part, "Her persistence, and her compassion saved my life."

But Dont was simply happy to help.

"Every day is a gift from God. And it is so true. And any time that I can give a gift to help people, then I'm given a gift from God," she said.

The man that Dont saved also said in his letter that after getting treatment, he now feels better than he has in years.