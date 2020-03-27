Some members of the Sikh community are helping people get free food.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic is upending life for many, but a group of central Iowans are paying it forward during this difficult time.

Baljit Virdi, who is a member of the Sikh community, said he and a couple of others wanted to do a good deed, while maintaining the social distance.

They decided to design a web page and offer the opportunity for free carryout pizza.

Virdi said they started offering the free pizzas earlier this week, and it's not a formal association that's behind the effort.

"This is just a team we thought that because each neighbor should help neighbors should help other neighbors," Virdi said.

He said that they've ordered the pizzas from Domino's and Pizza Hut.

In addition, a key pillar of the Sikh faith is "Dasvand," which is a form of tithing.

"Every Sikh family... they try to contribute 10% of their income to the charity or that means to the needy people," Virdi said.

Virdi notes the free pizzas are limited to the 50265 zip code of West Des Moines, but has not ruled out expanding it in the future.

There are currently 70 Sikh families in the Des Moines metro.

Virdi said they have reached out to the Indian Association of Iowa, of which he is a member, to help expand their outreach.

For more information, visit the website here or call 515-992-0004.