Humane Society of Missouri offering delivery with baby goat adoptions

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri announced a new on-demand delivery service for its baby goats at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union.

The service will still allow for adoptions while abiding by the stay-at-home orders in St. Louis city and county.

Anyone interested in adopting a baby goat who lives within a 25-mile radius of the ranch can fill out an application and Longmeadow will deliver the goat directly to the adopter’s home, free of charge.

Longmeadow is also running a special reduced price on all baby goat adoptions until April 3.

After 14 female goats were surrendered to the ranch, 10 of which were pregnant, staff at the ranch raised 17 baby goats, according to a press release.

There are 12 goats that are still in need of forever homes!

