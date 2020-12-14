2020 hardship not keeping business owners from giving back

The owner of Urban Nails and Spa said her sales are down 40 to 45%, but she donated a portion of her sales to the Susan G. Komen foundation.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Countless businesses in central Iowa are fighting to stay open during this difficult year, but some business owners told Local 5 they are looking past their hardships to give back to those in need.

One of them being Lena Hoang, owner of Urban Nails and Spa in Urbandale.

Hoang said her business has seen a 40 to 45% decrease in sales from last year.

Still, she said that did not stop her from being charitable.

In October, she donated a portion of her sales to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Her efforts did not end there, even helping those fighting on the front lines of the pandemic.

"I went out to the nursing rehab on second avenue," Hoang said. "I donated egg rolls for all the staff there to appreciate them and give out coupons."

Ashley Eichhorn, the owner at Sassy Ensembles Boutique said one of the ways they gave back this year was by donating a portion of their sales to Please Pass the Love.

It's an organization dedicated to supporting and increasing mental health efforts in children and schools.

"I've always believed that it is extremely important to give back even if we can only give a little," Eichhorn said.

The store manager of Sassy Ensembles, Emilie Dolphin, also said another way they are giving back this year is by spreading Christmas cheer to a local family.

"All of our employees have gotten together to sponsor a family for Christmas through the Urbandale Community Action Network," Dolphin said. "Just because that's who we have here people who like to give. "

Another owner who likes to give is boutique owner Sara Jacobson.

Jacobson said her reason for giving this year was because she knew someone in the community was worse off than her.