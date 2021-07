The post on Facebook has received hundreds of shares.

IOWA, USA — An injured bald eagle is getting some much-needed care.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources posted of a family that found a young bald eagle unable to fly while cleaning up storm damage.

The leader said DNR Conservation Officer Pat Jorgensen helped the family in getting the bird care with a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

They note if you do find injured wildlife, you should call a licensed wildlife rehabber. The link is available here.