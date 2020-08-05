Message to Class of 2020: Iowa DOT Director Scott Marler

"As you can see from what's happening around us right now, we succeed in life and at home when we come together and help those in need."

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduations across the country, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.

Scott Marler, Iowa Department of Transportation Director

Congratulations to the graduating class of 2020.

Who would have thought just a few short months ago that we would be in the midst of a global pandemic when you're graduating?

And although you will be known as the class that was there, this event does not define you. Only you can define who you are. And already you've shown tenacity, you've shown resilience, you've come together to help those in need. And you found new ways to connect and honor your traditions.

And so, as you think about the next chapter of life, allow me to offer a couple of perspectives.

First, remember who you are.

As you can see from what's happening around us right now, we succeed in life and at home when we come together and help those in need.

Second, pay attention to what makes you come alive.

Often, adversity provides opportunity for your true skills to shine through. This is one of those moments.

So pay attention to what gets your heart racing, to what motivates you and chase that. You'll be glad you did.

Congratulations seniors, and best wishes on the next chapter in life.