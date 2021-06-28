Iowa DOT honors Fort Dodge woman who gave part of herself to save her dad

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation honored Samantha Reeves with a permanent plaque at the new Fort Dodge Driver's License Service Center.
Officials with the Iowa DOT hope the plaque inspires others to become organ donors.
"I'm just very strong-willed, and once I make a decision, I stick with it. I'm very determined, and so at that point, knowing that I was a match for my dad, it was my life mission at that time to make sure that I could save his life," said Samantha Reeves.
In Iowa, 600 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. You can register to become a donor at your local driver's license services state or at iowadonornetwork.org.
