Heartwarming

Iowa DOT honors Fort Dodge woman who gave part of herself to save her dad

Samantha Reeves donated her kidney to her dad in 2015, saving his life.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation honored Samantha Reeves with a permanent plaque at the new Fort Dodge Driver's License Service Center.

Officials with the Iowa DOT hope the plaque inspires others to become organ donors. 

"I'm just very strong-willed, and once I make a decision, I stick with it. I'm very determined, and so at that point, knowing that I was a match for my dad, it was my life mission at that time to make sure that I could save his life," said Samantha Reeves.

In Iowa, 600 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. You can register to become a donor at your local driver's license services state or at iowadonornetwork.org

