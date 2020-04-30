Happy Moments Vol. 26: Greetings from Pella + a birthday to remember

DES MOINES, Iowa — The tulips are out in Pella, and the "Dutchesses" are still fulfilling their duties.
They performed a song on Facebook to bring Tulip Time to you!
We are all sad the festival won't happen this year, but we can still enjoy the charm of Pella and the beauty of the flowers from the comforts of home!
We love to see your chalk art and were just blown away by these.
11-year-old Hailey Estrom from Ballard has been drawing classic Disney Characters freehand. It's clear she has a really talent for art.
Thanks for sharing, Hailey!
Disney themed chalk art in Ballard
And we can't resist a birthday. This one is especially sweet.
The Brazilian Twins saved the day when Jerry from Waukee turned 82.
Jerry's daughter wanted the day to be special so she asked the B2wins to help out. Who wouldn't like a birthday like this? Happy Birthday, Jerry!
And you can check out the B2wins' Facebook page for more beautiful ways they are spreading joy during the pandemic!
________________________________________________________________
