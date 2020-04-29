Happy Moments Vol. 25: Rooster chase + an honest chalk message

Having fun with social distancing, doing "rad" bike stunts, celebrating a special birthday and getting honest with chalk.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Six feet means six feet!

Jeff the rooster isn't taking any chances and he's making sure Darien keeps the proper social distance.

If you've ever met a rooster, you know they're not one bit scared to tell you where to go. Good thing Darien is fast on his feet.

Here's Miles getting "rad".

It's a cool enough trick in full speed, but when you slow it down, it brings it to a whole new level.

We are told Miles has to finish his schoolwork before he can go outside to play. Looks like he's been getting it done.

We want to wish a very happy birthday to Easton!

It's a big deal turning 4, and even though birthdays are a little different these days, this big kid is proving that coronavirus can't stop us from celebrating!

And finally, we've seen a lot of chalk art lately. Some that's inspiring, some that's beautiful.

But this little masterpiece ... well, it's just speaking some truth. I think my kids and many more can relate.

Keep finding those Happy Moments even when it's tough!