Happy Moments Vol. 22: Take a look at these furry friends!

Iowans are sharing the positive and uplifting with Local 5!

Wouldn't you love to have two furry faces starting at you every day?

Meet Burton and Jack!

Their owner, Barb from Clive, tells us they're best friends and that once you give Jack a bill, don't expect to get it back.

What's better than two faces? How about five?

Stanley, Musty, Weaser, Scooter and Coco are ferrets that belong to Jeff Abbot in Carroll. He says he's owned 10 ferrets in his life and each one of them has their own sweet personality.

Ripley hitched a ride in a backpack from Trinity in Waukee. She says Ripley was a real trooper for the first two miles of their walk and got real tired during the last two!

It may be a lot quieter in downtown Des Moines these days, but folks are still admiring and shooting pictures of the beautiful skyline.

Thanks to Betty Archibald from Norwalk for sending Local 5 the gorgeous picture.

And we can't finish "Happy Moments" without some food!

This is Molly from Clive, whose mom says Molly's big quarantine discovery is homemade Pop-Tarts.

It all started when a friend of Molly's showed her a YouTube video of how you can make your own. She may be a little out of control, making them twice a week. Or is that not enough?