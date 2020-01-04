Iowa League of Heroes spreading smiles during COVID-19 outbreak

It's not every day you get to catch up with a real superhero.

Batman (yes, Batman) made some time to speak with Local 5's Elias Johnson on how he and other superheroes are brightening the days of some young Iowans despite visitor restrictions on local hospitals.

"We started seeing event cancellations early on before there was the spreading in Iowa," Batman said. "We put our brains together and decided we would do a 'Super Story Time' where I or one of the heroes would read a children's book and it's usually on Friday Night we do that."

They later added "Letters From the League" where kids can write in and even ask questions.

