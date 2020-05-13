Message to Class of 2020: Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg

"My advice to each of you is to think about how you can be an example of coming together during this challenging time."

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduations across the country, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.

Adam Gregg, Lieutenant Governor for the State of Iowa

I simply want to say congratulations to the Class of 2020 on this important achievement.

With this coronavirus pandemic, I believe we're living through a turning point in history.

Nearly every generation has at least one turning point like this. Whether it's world wars, a great depression, or to use an example from my life lifetime, the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

These tend to be catalytic events that drive vast changes in American life and society. They're also events that can bring us together as a community, country and as a human race.

My advice to each of you is to think about how you can be an example of coming together during this challenging time.

Help out a neighbor in need or volunteer with a local nonprofit. Provide a meal for someone who needs it or help out at your local food pantry.

Show kindness to someone who may be down or lonely. Be a source of positivity and optimism for those around you.

Whether that's your family, friends, or on social media.

These are tough times, there's no doubt about it. We've never been through anything quite like it.

But just like in school, sports or work, if we're disciplined, work hard and stay the course, we will not only make it through this, but we'll be even stronger for it as a people, as a state and as a country.

Thanks again, and congratulations on this important achievement.

