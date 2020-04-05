Iowa mom balancing homeschooling, mask-making

Parenting is hard work, especially when you throw homeschooling into the mix. But one Waukee mom seems to have it down, while also making time to help those in need.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Roxy Stinger is a mother of four, with ages ranging from five years old to almost 13. Since the COVID-19 pandemic really kicked things into the way they are now, she's been homeschooling all four of them.

But how does she manage?

"We're just hanging in there and taking it one day at a time, I think like everybody else," Stinger said.

Stinger says she and her kids are in constant contact with their teachers. She makes a schedule for each of them to follow, which she says, given what they have at home, makes things tough.

"Trying to schedule the four of them with the devices we have has been the hardest part," Stinger said. "It took a couple weeks to decide who needed to be on the computer when and for how long."

Scheduling may be a pain, but she says she's at least trying to make it as fun for the kids as she can.

For example, her kindergartner is learning words that have to do with sight. As an activity, she placed the words all over a room, shut the lights off, and had the five-year-old locate them with a flashlight and read them, which Stinger says he really enjoyed.

Homeschooling isn't all Stinger is doing during this pandemic, though. On top of trying to teach four kids from home, she's also taking time to make face masks for those who need them.

"I have had three members in the medical field, and the CDC, recommend we wear masks out in public. So I asked the whole family who wanted masks, and they all said they did," Stinger said.

It started out as making masks for the family and then moved to making masks for people who asked them for it. But Stinger has since moved on to doing even more.

"Once [my friends] got some, I had other friends contacting me and asking me for some," Stinger said. "But then I found this Facebook group, Masks For the Frontlines Iowa. Volunteers just sign up for how much they want to make for that order."