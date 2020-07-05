Happy Moments Vol. 31: Spring means new things + a message from Boji the cat

Iowans chase away the pandemic blues with babies, kittens, beautiful trees and adventures.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The outdoors seem to be chasing away the blues for a lot of people.

Stephanie shared this picture from a bike ride, saying it was one of many she saw along the way. A little solitude with flowering trees can relieve lots of stress!

Shirley had a wonderful visit with her grandson, Masyn.

I'm sure grandma was most excited to see him, but Frannie the pup came in a close second with her enthusiasm. And Shirley shared a picture of Masyn's sister Izzy, catching some rays and definitely not a fan of the pokey grass!

A visit with Grandma 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Babies, puppies and now kittens—and brand new ones at that!

Springtime means new life and Sunshine shared this picture of a newborn kitten who doesn't even have open eyes yet.

And if you're feeling bored, tired or sad over these stay-at-home days, take a message from Boji the cat.

Nancy snapped this artistic shot of Boji sitting next to a pillow that says "every day is an adventure".

Keep searching for those happy moments!

________________________________________________________________