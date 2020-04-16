Iowa roofing company giving away free roof to health care worker

Titan Roofing was founded by veterans to employ veterans.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, health care workers have emerged as heroes on the front lines, saving lives every day.

Titan Roofing is a company founded by veterans to employ veterans, and they've been giving back to local families of fallen service men and women for years.

But now, they're expanding their mission to serve those battling every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have decided to do a free roof for a health care worker in the Des Moines metro," said Michael Minard with Titan Roofing.

Nominations are now open for health care workers who have gone above and beyond to serve their community.

“Typically when we do the free roof for a veteran, it's not usually the person who submits it, it's the person who knows them," Minard said. "So if you know a health care worker who is sacrificing, don't be afraid to put them in.”

Want to nominate someone? Email sara@titanroofingandexteriors.com explaining their story. Submissions are due by May 10, and pictures and videos are welcome.