Message to Class of 2020: Sen. Chuck Grassley

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduations across the country, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.
Chuck Grassley, United States Senator
Congratulations to the Class of 2020.
I know that you're not finishing this year the usual way that you finish a school year: with a commencement.
But I know that under these circumstances, you have all prepared yourself for your next step in life.
I want to congratulate you under these extreme circumstances, for understanding, and for moving forward.
Good luck in the future.
