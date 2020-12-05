x
Message to Class of 2020: Sen. Chuck Grassley

"I know that under these circumstances, you have all prepared yourself for your next step in life."

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduations across the country, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.

Chuck Grassley, United States Senator

Congratulations to the Class of 2020. 

I know that you're not finishing this year the usual way that you finish a school year: with a commencement. 

But I know that under these circumstances, you have all prepared yourself for your next step in life. 

I want to congratulate you under these extreme circumstances, for understanding, and for moving forward. 

Good luck in the future.

