Families, friends welcome home Iowa soldiers just in time for Thanksgiving

The soldiers were deployed throughout the Middle East with U.S. Central Command, spanning 22 locations in 27 countries.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After months (or years) abroad for the 3654th Support Maintenance Company, they returned home Tuesday morning to anxious and excited family and friends, many of who were surprised by their return.

Local 5 spoke to several soldiers and their families as they reunited for a special homecoming.

"We're very grateful. Just had another little granddaughter a week ago and I can't wait to meet her. It's going to be amazing," Sgt. David Mosinski said.

"The soldiers are our family overseas, but it's just not the same as your family here at home," said Sfc. John Konran.

During their deployment, the company covered an extensive geographical area, maintaining military equipment at 22 locations within U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). CENTCOM encompasses 27 countries including Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Qatar.

The Knoxville-based company provided an array of support while overseas, from COVID-19 response to the Afghanistan withdrawal, and maintenance assistance to other organizations within CENTCOM.

The soldiers supported Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom's Sentinel.