Message to Class of 2020: Rob Sand

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing high school graduations, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages from some well-known Iowans to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.

Rob Sand, Iowa Auditor of State

Congratulations to the graduates of the class of 2020.

Both high school and college graduation days were really special for me, I'll never forget them. And I hope you are proud of your accomplishments, especially those among you who might be the first in your family to be graduating.

I know we don't have a lot of time. So I just want to share three quick things with you that helped me get through every day. One of them is very concrete, the other two? A little more philosophical. Let's do the concrete one first.

Exercise ... didn't used to be into it. Then heard about the seven-minute workout. Really hard to convince yourself that you don't have seven minutes to exercise in the day. So go ahead and download that seven-minute workout app on your phone. I started noticing in the mornings when I did it that all afternoon on a day when I did it, I felt better both mentally and physically than a day when I didn't.

And that's the thing. There is nothing you can do that will improve your life physical and your mental health more than regular, daily exercise.

Two other things that are a little bit more philosophical.

First: faith.

And what I mean by that is this: If you can find your way to live a life that's focused on other people, then all you really need to do is have the faith that the things that you are doing will add up, along with things that everybody else does two big changes in the future.

Getting up every day and believing in our collective ability to make a better world is a great way to stay motivated.

And the third thing: certainty. certainty is there for you when faith isn't, because sometimes it's hard to look around and think that things are getting better, or that they can get better.

And that's when you look back at your certainty.

What I mean by that is this: those little things you're doing, treating people right, doing the right thing. You can be certain that they're good.

And so when we get to the end of our lives, we can look at that them and we can say, 'You know what? I know that I did good. I know that I did right.'

And that gives you the certainty to get up and know that you're living a good life every day.

Good luck out there.